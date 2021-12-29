Mumbai May Cross 2,000 Daily Covid Cases Today: Sena's Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai is planning to increase hospital infrastructure and arrange for medication and oxygen. Along with it, there will be a big focus on vaccination, for both adults and children.

In a series of tweets, Aaditya Thackeray outlined the key areas of the plan, which he said includes "the proposed vaccination for ages 15-18 that we want to carry out in early January".

"Over the next 48 hours, will be connecting with all educational institutions in the city to plan an organised vaccination drive for all those from 15 to 18 years of age," he said in another tweet.

The jumbo Covid care centres have been asked to be on stand-by, "at all readiness levels, along with basic facilities to medical infrastructure," he tweeted.

"Testing and tracing protocols for all that have been operational all through, were reviewed too," he added.

Discussions were also held on Covid-appropriate behaviour guidelines and public place event issues, "especially with the New Year being around the corner," he said in another tweet.

Mr Thackeray said the country's financial capital may cross 2,000 cases today. Asked if it was the beginning of the third wave of Covid, he said it is for the doctors and scientists to decide. "I urge all not to panic but exercise extreme caution," he tweeted.

Mumbai logged 1,377 Covid cases over a 24-hour period yesterday, up from 809 cases on Tuesday.

The spike rate has been very high in the city, with cases registering a 188 per cent high in three weeks starting December 8.