38% Samples At Delhi Labs Last Week Infected With Omicron: Report

About 38 per cent of the total samples analysed at various genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi in the last week have been found infected with the Omicron variant, according to official documents, as cases of the new variant saw a record spike in this period in the national capital.

The documents shared by official sources also showed that of the 468 samples analysed during December 21-28, the Delta variant of coronavirus was detected in 31 per cent of them, and the rest constituted other variants.

These samples were analysed at labs at NCDC, ILBS, and LNJP Hospital, the sources said.

A senior official in the southeast district administration said that of the 14 Omicron cases, seven did not have any travel history.

The official also claimed that the new variant has been "spreading in the community", even as he didn't divulge any further details.

A senior doctor, on the condition of anonymity, also claimed that the Omicron variant of Covid has "begun to spread in the community" as its carriers are mostly asymptomatic, and hence they do not realise that they have been infected. The person coming in contact also does not get cautioned in the absence of symptoms, and in turn, transmits it to family members and acquaintances, the doctor added.

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant so far of which 241 people have either recovered or migrated, according to Union health ministry data updated this morning.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

The cases of Omicron have reported a significant jump in the last one week, and in view of that, authorities in Delhi on December 22 decided to conduct genome sequencing on all samples of daily Covid cases to ascertain if the new variant has spread in the community.

At the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), 125 samples were analysed between December 21-28, and over 53 per cent were found infected with the Omicron variant, and about 56 per cent with the Delta variant, the sources said.

Sources at ILBS had on December 20 said that it had a capacity to handle about 1,000 samples per week.

The national capital today recorded a whopping 923 fresh Covid cases, as the positivity rate again breached the 1 per cent-mark (1.29 per cent).

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said many international travellers, who have tested negative at the airport, are testing positive after a few days and infecting their family members during the period.

Delhi is fully prepared to deal with the COVID-19 situation, the minister asserted.