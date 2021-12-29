Maharashtra Assembly Records 50 Covid Cases During 5-Day Winter Session

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad was among those who tested positive for Covid

Maharashtra Assembly was hit by COVID-19 during the Winter Session with nearly 50 people, including two ministers, testing positive for the virus.

"Nearly 50 people, including two ministers, tested positive for Covid during this session, which was of just 5 days," Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who had contracted Covid last year, was among those who tested positive for the virus. Ms Gaikwad had actively participated in the Winter Session, and had replied to several questions pertaining to her ministry on Monday.

"I learned today (Tuesday) that I tested positive for Covid-19 after getting symptoms yesterday (Monday) evening. My symptoms are relatively mild. I am fine and have isolated myself. Request those who met me over the past few days to take precautions," Ms Gaikwad posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The Winter Session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is traditionally held in Nagpur, but was moved to Mumbai this year citing the Covid pandemic.

Maharashtra, meanwhile, recorded 2,172 new Covid cases and 22 deaths on Tuesday. The fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.

However, the silver lining was that the state did not record any fresh case of the new coronavirus variant Omicron on Tuesday. The state has so far recorded 167 cases of Omicron, marked as a 'variant of concern' by the WHO that is causing worries all over the world.