Sharad Pawar's Party MLA Faces Case For Obstructing Cops During Clash At Maharashtra Assembly

A case has been filed against Sharad Pawar's party MLA, Jitendra Awhad, for obstructing public servants while staging a protest at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, said the police.

Mr Awhad, a former state minister, was dragged by the police in the early hours of the day during his protest against the detention of his supporter Nitin Deshmukh, who was allegedly assaulted by supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar during the scuffle in the building a day before.

The MLA physically blocked the police vehicle, demanding Mr Deshmukh's release, alleging biased action by the law enforcement officials.

A police official said that Mr Awhad sat in front of a police vehicle at Vidhan Bhavan when his supporter was being taken to the police station.

When he did not move despite repeated requests, the MLA was dragged away by police officials, said the official.

The case against him has been filed at the Marine Drive police station for obstructing public servants in discharging their duty, said the police.