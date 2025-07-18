Video: "Keep Your Voice Down," Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Shouts At Cop

Hours after a violent clash at the premises of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, a heated exchange took place between NCP (Sharad Pawar) faction leader Rohit Pawar and a cop after he, along with party colleague Jitendra Awhad, went to visit a supporter who was detained at a police station in Mumbai.

"Keep your voice down, keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson," Mr Pawar, the grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, was heard shouting in Marathi at a sub-inspector at the Azad Maidan police station early Friday.

"Don't be smart, if you are not able to speak, don't speak," he was heard saying, pointing his finger at the official in a video. At this point, another official was seen intervening, appearing to ask both sides to calm down.

The video was shared on X by the NCP (SP) social media vice president of Maharashtra, Yogesh Sawant. "If you harass our workers without reason, Rohit dada (Pawar) and (Jitendra) Awhad saheb are ready to fight. From now on, if you use the police to suppress us, this is the kind of response you will get," he wrote alongside the video.

Later, while speaking to reporters, he claimed that the police officer did not give proper information and allegedly raised his voice, which led to the argument.

The argument followed a late-night high drama at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan, where a protest was staged by Mr Awhad and others against the detention of his supporter Nitin Deshmukh.

Mr Deshmukh was allegedly assaulted by supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar during a violent clash in the lobby of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Shocking videos show the two sides attacking each other. They had to be dragged back by security personnel at the assembly. Both groups were detained inside the assembly till late at night. After this, supporters of both parties were handed over to the Marine Drive police.

MLA Awhad allegedly sat in front of a police vehicle outside the assembly when his supporter was being taken to the police station, said an official.

The police official said they repeatedly requested the MLA to move. But when he refused, he was forcibly removed by the officials, he said.

Rohit Pawar and Jitendra Awhad then tried to find out which police station Nitin Deshmukh had been taken to, and reached Azad Maidan police station.

The Mumbai Police later registered a case against Mr Awhad for obstructing public servants in discharging their duty.