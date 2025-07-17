Video: BJP, Sharad Pawar NCP Workers Clash On Maharashtra Assembly Lobby

A violent clash broke out between the supporters of BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar and NCP (Sharad Pawar group) MLA Jitendra Awhad in the lobby of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today. Shocking videos of the two groups pummeling each other and having to be dragged back by security personel are now doing the rounds of social media.

The altercation had started with a verbal spat outside the assembly building yesterday, during which both MLAs and their supporters had exchanged expletives.

A few days ago, Mr Awhad was caught on camera walking on the red carpet in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, saying "Mangalsutra thief".

The jibe was widely seen as directed at Padalkar, although no one was named. The video was widely circulated, sparking a debate between supporters of the two leaders.

Today, the situation escalated into full-blown physical violence.

Mr Awhad later posted on X about receiving abusive and threatening messages.

Mr Padalkar, who later met the Speaker and senior party leaders said that the whole incident was unfortunate and has apologised.

The matter then snowballed, with Mr Awhad's party colleague Rohit Pawar raising the issue in the assembly, demanding action. Speaker Rahul Narwekar has sought a report on the incident and promised a thorough investigation and subsequent action.

The incident has been condemned by all sides. While Sharad Pawar faction MLA Sana Malik and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed strong disapproval, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and minister Ashish Shelar made their displeasure felt.

"Such incidents on the premises of assembly are unacceptable and bring shame to our name," Mr Fadnavis said.

"It comes under the jurisdiction of Assembly Speaker and Legislative Council Chairman. Both have taken serious cognizance of the incident which took place today. They will take strictest action against those who are found guilty," he added.

"Who gave these goons passes to enter the asembly premises?" said Uddhav Thackeray.

"Such incidents in the assembly premises are unacceptable and the Speaker should take action against whoever gave them passes... necessary action in this regard should be initiated... the Speaker, the Chief Minister and the Home Department should take cognizance of it... ultimately it is about safety and security of the MLAs," said Uddhav Thackeray.