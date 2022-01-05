Coronavirus Live Updates: 37,379 Fresh Covid Cases Reported In India, 124 Deaths

Covid Cases In India: The total deaths climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities. (File)

A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 766 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

India's Covid tally rose to 3,49,60,261 with 37,379 new cases, while the active cases increased to 1,71,830, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of deaths climbed to 4,82,017 with 124 more fatalities, the data showed.

Meanwhile, amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed the city that buses and metro trains will again run at full seating capacity to avoid crowding outside metro stations and at bus stops.

