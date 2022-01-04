In Mumbai, RT-PCR Covid Tests Mandatory For All International Passengers

All international passengers landing in Mumbai will have to undergo an RT-PCR Covid test, say a set of fresh guidelines released Tuesday night as the state recorded over 18,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, 50 per cent higher than Monday. Mumbai logged 10,086 fresh cases in a 34 per cent jump from the cases registered the previous day.

To check the spread of the virus, "enhanced surveillance of inernational travellers, contact tracing of positive individuals, follow up for 14 days and genome sequencing of positive samples," will now be carried out, the civic body said in an official statement.

The international passengers, who test negative after taking the Covid test, will be allowed to leave but they will have to stay in home quarantine for a week.

Across Maharashtra, over 4 lakh people are in home quarantine, according to the state's latest bulletin.

For those testing positive, "institutional quarantine" will be arranged, say the new guidelines. Those having symptoms will be admitted to Bombay hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, and those without symptoms will be isolated at the BKC or Kanjumarg Jumbo Facility, the civic body said.

The patients will also have a choice to isolate at a "private facility", it added, and they will have to pay for it.