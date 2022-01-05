Night Curfew In Tamil Nadu From Tomorrow, Lockdown On Sunday

The country has reported 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

The Tamil Nadu government today announced night curfew from tomorrow and also enforced a shutdown on Sundays to fight against the rising Covid cases.

People will not be allowed at places of worship on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. Also, no restaurants, malls, or shops will be allowed to open during this time.

Except medical colleges, all other colleges, technical institutes have been shut, said the government.

Both Goa and Punjab have also imposed night curfews and suspended school classes as Covid cases continue their northward journey.

The country has reported 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 per cent higher than yesterday's 37,379 cases. This is twice the number seen only four days ago, sending alarm bells ringing across the states.

India reported some 9,000 cases on December 28, so the count has now gone up more than six times in just nine days. Another big worry is the Omicron variant - Maharashtra leads with 653 cases, followed by Delhi with 464 cases.