58,097 Fresh Covid Cases In India, 55% Jump; 2,135 Omicron Cases

COVID-19 cases have been rising again in India as the country enters a third wave

India reported 58,097 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 55 per cent higher than yesterday's 37,379 cases. The country has 2,135 cases of Omicron infection, the most in Maharashtra with 653 cases, followed by Delhi with 464 cases.

India has been continuously speeding up vaccination drive across the country. Those in the age group 15-18 are being inoculated now. Over 147 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, making a significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.01 per cent. At least 15,389 people have recovered in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,43,21,803.

Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.61 per cent. The active caseload stands at 2,14,004.

The weekly positivity rate is 2.60 per cent; daily positivity rate is 4.18 per cent.

Some 534 people have died of Covid during the period for which data for the latest Health Ministry figures was collected. This includes 432 deaths in Kerala in the last few months, added based on pending appeals after the last Supreme Court guidelines.

Several states have announced restrictions like night curfew as Covid cases continue to rise.

Soaring Omicron cases around the world could increase the risk of a newer, more dangerous variant emerging, the World Health Organisation, or WHO, said yesterday.

While the variant is spreading like wildfire around the world, it appears to be far less severe than initially feared and has raised hopes that the pandemic could be overcome and life return to more normality, the WHO has said.

But WHO senior emergencies officer Catherine Smallwood sounded an ominous note of caution, telling news agency AFP that the soaring infection rates could have the opposite effect.

"The more Omicron spreads, the more it transmits and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to throw out a new variant. Now, Omicron is lethal, it can cause death... maybe a little bit less than Delta, but who's to say what the next variant might throw out," Ms Smallwood said.