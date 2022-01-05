10,000 Covid Cases In Delhi Likely Today, 3rd Wave Has Set In: Government

Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi has been witnessing as a surge in Covid cases.

Delhi is likely to report around 10,000 new Covid cases today, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, as per news agency ANI.

The positivity rate - the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests- is expected to surge to 10 per cent in the national capital, the Health Minister added.

The positivity rate yesterday stood at 8.3 per cent, a significant increase from 6.46 per cent on Monday.

The third wave has set in India, Mr Jain said, adding, "For Delhi, it is the fifth wave."

Cautioning Delhi residents, Mr Jain said that although symptoms of the highly infectious variant Omicron seem to be mild, all Covid- related protocols must be adhered to.

40 per cent beds in private hospitals have been reserved to ensure that the health system of the national capital is not overwhelmed by the surge in cases, he said.

Mr Jain also said that only 300-400 samples from Delhi are being sent for genome sequencing now as sequencing of all samples is not possible.

Covid testing has been increased and around 90,000 tests have been conducted today, he added.

The national capital had recorded 5,481 coronavirus cases and three related deaths yesterday as the government announced fresh curbs.

Delhi has imposed the weekend curfew and work from home for government offices to arrest the sudden spurt in Covid cases. Under the restrictions, private offices can only function at 50 per cent capacity,

Buses and the Delhi metro will operate at full capacity in order to avoid long queues and crowding.

"There is nothing to worry. Make masks your shield," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said yesterday.

In a dire warning, government sources said yesterday that Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and hospitalisations might increase as well.

At the current rate of infection, Delhi may report 8-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told NDTV.