No Lockdown In Delhi, Says Government As City Sees 5,500 New Covid Cases

Delhi reported 5,500 fresh COVID-19 cases today, positivity rate at 8.5%.

There will be no lockdown in Delhi, a top minister said today, as the city recorded 5,500 new cases.

The positivity rate - the number of people testing positive for every 100 tests - has surged from 6.46 to 8.5 per cent.

"There will be no lockdown," said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

"Today, there are 5,500 cases and an 8.5% positivity rate," he added.

A weekend curfew and work from home for government offices has been imposed and private offices can only allow half their staff.

Buses and the Delhi metro will operate at full capacity, he added.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority met to decide on new curbs in Delhi with the positivity rate staying above five per cent for two straight days - the level that triggers a red alert under the colour-coded Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

"Buses and metro will function at 100 per cent but not without a mask. There is nothing to worry. Make masks your shield," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told reporters.

The cases today have risen from 4,099 cases on Monday.

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 but had mild symptoms.

A 10 pm to 5 am night curfew is already in place in Delhi as part of "yellow alert" restrictions announced on December 29. Cinemas, gyms are shut and shops have been allowed on an odd-even basis. Metro trains and buses can only operate at half the capacity.

Top health ministry sources say Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and hospitalisations may increase.

At the current rate of infection, Delhi may report 8-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told NDTV.

"By January 15, there could be 20-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources said.