Delhi May See 20-25,000 Daily Covid Cases By Jan 15: Government Sources

Delhi may see 20-25,000 cases a day by mid-January and hospitalisations may increase, government sources said today as a top panel discussed new restrictions in the capital.

At the current rate of infection, Delhi may report 8-9,000 daily cases by January 8, top sources in the Union Health Ministry told NDTV.

"By January 5, there could be 20-25,000 daily cases in Delhi," the sources said, cautioning against underestimating the Omicron surge.

"Britain has started reporting deaths, so we cannot take the new wave or Omicron lightly. The number of hospitalisations in AIIMS has increased. As cases rise, so will the number of people in hospitals," they asserted.