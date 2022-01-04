Arvind Kejriwal Tests Positive For Covid, Says "Symptoms Mild"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he has isolated himself at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get yourself tested," the Chief Minister posted.

Delhi has reported a rising positivity rate with 4,099 new cases in 24 hours on Monday.

According to an official statement, the positivity rate in Delhi is 6.46 per cent. As many as 6,288 COVID-19 patients and suspected cases are in home isolation.

On Monday, Delhi also recorded one Covid death.

According to experts, the Omicron variant is driving most of the cases in Delhi.