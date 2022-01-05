Home Isolation Rules For Mild, Asymptomatic Cases Revised: Details Here

COVID-19: India has released revised home isolation guidelines (File)

The centre has released revised guidelines for home isolation of mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases. Over the last two years, it has been seen globally as well as in India that a majority of cases of COVID-19 are either asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms. Such cases usually recover with minimal interventions and accordingly may be managed at home under proper medical guidance and monitoring, the Health Ministry said today.

The centre has thus issued and updated guidelines for home isolation from time to time to clarify selection criteria, precautions that need to be followed by such patients and their families, signs that require monitoring and prompt reporting to health facilities.

Below is the latest set of revised home isolation guidelines:

Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Mild And Asymptomatic COVID-19 Cases by NDTV on Scribd

Asymptomatic cases are laboratory confirmed cases that are not experiencing any symptoms and have oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent. Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 93 per cent.