The number of fresh Covid cases in the national capital nearly doubled within the last 24 hours, shooting up from 5481 to 10,665. This was the biggest single-day spike since May 12.

Eight deaths were also recorded in the last 24 hours -- the highest number of fatalities after June 26, when 9 deaths were reported.

The positivity rate was 11.88 per cent -- the highest since May 14.