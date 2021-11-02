Coronavirus India Live Updates: 12,514 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In India, 251 Deaths

Covid cases in India: The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections. (File)

India's daily Covid graph showed improvement on Monday as the country logged 12,514 fresh cases, which is 2.4 per cent lower than the previous day. During the same period, 251 related fatalities were recorded.

With 12,514 people testing positive for coronavirus in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,42,85,814, while the active cases declined to 1,58,817, the lowest in 248 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 4,58,437 with 251 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infection has been below 20,000 for 24 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 127 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.46 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.20 per cent, the ministry said.

