10,423 New Covid Cases In India, Lowest Daily Rise Since Early February

368 of the 443 deaths in the country were reported from Kerala, where 32,049 people have died so far. The southern state also contributed 5,297 fresh cases, pushing the caseload to 49,73,954.

Maharashtra reported 809 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry data. As many as 10 people died in the state during the day, while 1,102 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours and a total number of 64,52,486 patients discharged so far.

Delhi reported 18 fresh cases and zero death in a day. The positivity rate in the national capital stands at 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Monday. The city recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far.

India's active cases comprise 0.45 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.21 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate of 1.16% per cent is less than two per cent for the last 39 days. At 1.03 per cent, the daily positivity rate continues to remain below two per cent for the last 29 days.

106.85 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide vaccination drive. About three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and 30 percent are fully vaccinated, according to government figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual meeting this week with officials of districts where the COVID-19 vaccination coverage is low. The meeting will include districts with less than 50 per cent coverage of the first dose and low coverage of the second dose of Covid vaccine, the notification said.

Australia on Monday recognised India's Covaxin for the purpose of travel to the country as it eased curbs on international travel.

Five more countries including Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius and Mongolia have also decided to recognise India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.