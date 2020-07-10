Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 7.67 Lakh Coronavirus Cases In India

India crossed 7.60 Lakh coronavirus cases with a record single-day jump of 24,879 cases.

Around 4.76 lakh patients have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic, while as many as 21,129 deaths linked to the illness have been recorded, according to the official figures. In the last 24 hours, 487 COVID-19 patients died.

India has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world after the United States (30,54,695) and Brazil (17,13,160).

