85% Of COVID Deaths Are People Above 45 Years Of Age: Centre

People above the age group of 45 have witnessed at least 85 per cent of coronavirus linked deaths in the country, health ministry said on Thursday.

It further stated that about 10 per cent of India's population, more than 60 years of age, accounts for 53 per cent of COVID-19 linked deaths in the country.

"The crux is that at least 25 per cent of country's population falling under the age group of 45 years and above has seen 85 per cent of COVID related deaths. This high-risk population group needs special attention by central and state governments," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty at the Union Health Ministry during a media briefing on COVID-19.

People, who are between 60 to 74 years of age, constitute 8 per cent of India's total population. However, they show 39 per cent COVID-19 related deaths.

The people who are more than 75 years of age constitute for 2 per cent of India's population but they show 14 per cent of COVID related deaths.

"People below 14 years of age constitute about 35 per cent of India population. This group has faced about 1 per cent of India''s COVID-19 linked deaths," Mr Bhushan said.

About 18 per cent of the population, falling under 15-29 years of age has faced 3 per cent of COVID-19 linked deaths, he said.

People within the age group of 30-44 years, constituting 22 per cent of India's population, have witnessed 11 per cent of COVID-19 deaths.

In a significant development, the number of recovered cases has overshot the number of COVID-19 active cases by 2,06,588. The number of recovered cases is 1.75 times (almost twice) the number of active cases.