Tamil Nadu Minister Tests Positive For COVID-19, EPS Prays For Recovery

This is the third minister to test positive in Tamil Nadu (Representational)

A Tamil Nadu minister, who is also a senior AIADMK leader from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, has tested positive for coronavirus, the government said on Friday.

He is the third minister to test positive and he was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Chief Minister E Palaniswami said he prayed for the speedy and complete recovery of the minister and his wife, who has also tested positive.

On his Twitter handle, he said he spoke to the minister over phone and conveyed his wishes for his quick recovery after he got to know that the minister and his wife have tested positive for the virus.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said he prayed for the minister's speedy recovery.

Mr Panneerselvam also appealed to all in public life to work with abundant caution.

DMK president M K Stalin said he too spoke the minister and conveyed his wishes for his recovery and wanted people to be careful.