MK Stalin Declared 'Healthy' After Heart Procedure, To Resume Office Duty In 2 Days

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai on Monday after experiencing giddiness during his routine morning walk, underwent a therapeutic procedure this afternoon and his reports turned out normal, according to an official statement by the hospital.

"The Chief Minister is healthy and is expected to resume his normal routine in two days' time," the statement signed by Dr. Anil B G, Director of Medical Services at Apollo Hospitals, noted.

Based on the evaluation by a team of medical experts led by senior cardiologist Dr G Sengottuvelu, the 71-year-old leader underwent a diagnostic angiogram, and was found to be normal, confirming no serious cardiac complications.

The hospital stated that the giddiness was caused by variations in heart rate.

Meanwhile, visuals released by the Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday showed the Chief Minister actively conducting official work from his hospital room.

Dressed in a blue checked shirt and lungi with a towel over his shoulder, Mr Stalin was seen holding a video conference with collectors from Kanyakumari, Kancheepuram, and Coimbatore districts to review the progress of the "Ungaludan Stalin" (Stalin With You) grievance camps that take government services to doorsteps of the people. He also spoke directly with several beneficiaries via video call, instructing senior officials to follow up on their requests.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had earlier said the chief minister walked 1.5 km within the hospital on Tuesday and was doing well.

Mr Stalin's elder brother and former Union Minister M K Alagiri also visited him at the hospital and confirmed he was recovering well.

Due to his condition, the chief minister had cancelled public meetings including a visit to a temple-run college, the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and a visit to Tiruppur.