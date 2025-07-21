MK Stalin Under Observation At Apollo Hospitals, Advised Rest For 3 Days

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai earlier today following mild giddiness during his routine morning walk, has been advised rest for three days, according to an updated medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

Apollo Hospitals' Director of Medical Services Dr Anil BG said the Chief Minister has been admitted for monitoring of symptoms and that a few additional diagnostic tests have been prescribed for further evaluation.

Despite being under observation, the hospital clarified that Mr Stalin is expected to continue discharging his official responsibilities from the hospital.

Earlier today, Mr Stalin visited his party office but had cancelled a scheduled appearance at a function organised by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department at a college run by the temple administration board. A few senior ministers attended the event on his behalf.

He could not attend the swearing in of the new Chief Justice of the Madras High Court. His Deputy, Udhayanidhi Stalin represented the government.

The Chief Minister was also not there at the launch of a book written by his wife, Durga Stalin, this evening. His participation now appears unlikely given the medical advice. He has cancelled his scheduled trip to Tiruppur as well.

