Coronavirus India Live News Update: India Records 28,204 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In A Day

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections

India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said.

The number of deaths has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, data showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 11, 2021 06:41 (IST) Germany to end free Covid tests to boost jab take-up



Germany will end free coronavirus tests in October, regional leaders and the federal government agreed on Tuesday, in a push to incentivise more people to get vaccinated.



With Covid-19 tests or proof of vaccination or recovery to be a requirement to access facilities including restaurants, cinemas or gyms, people who refuse to get jabbed will have to pay to prove they are infection-free come autumn or risk being shut out.