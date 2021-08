Coronavirus cases today: Kerala leads the states in most number of cases in a day

India today reported 38,353 fresh Covid cases, which is 36 per cent higher than 28,204 reported yesterday. The country also reported 497 deaths, taking the cumulative death count to 4,29,179.

The daily positivity rate stands at 2.16 per cent, which has been less than 3 per cent for last 16 days.