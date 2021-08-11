Study On Mixing Covaxin, Covishield Gets Drug Regulator Approval: Sources

A study on mixing the combination of Covishield and Covaxin, the two main vaccines of the COVID-19 vaccination programme, has been given the go ahead by the Drugs Controller General Of India, say sources.

This study and its clinical trials, sources add, will be conducted by Vellore's Christian Medical College.

A Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had recommended conducting this study on July 29.

This study will be different form the one undertaken by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) that revealed that mixing the two Covid vaccines elicited better safety and immunogenicity results.

The mixing of doses had raised considerable anxiety and led to vaccine hesitancy among people. The ICMR study was conducted against this backdrop.

The study conducted on individuals in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh in India received Covishield as the first dose followed by inadvertent administration of Covaxin as the second dose at an interval of six weeks.

A total of 18 participants were in the heterologous group. However, two participants were unwilling and were excluded. Among them, 11 were male, and seven were female with a median age of 62 years.

The findings of the study suggest that immunization with a combination of an adenovirus vector platform-based vaccine followed by an inactivated whole virus vaccine was not only safe but also elicited better immunogenicity.

"We did a comparison with heterogeneous group and homologous group, we found better immune response, if somebody gets Covishield first and Covaxin second that it gives better immunity. This is the first study on a combination of Adenovector and whole variant vaccines," Dr Samiran Panda, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases, ICMR, said.

However, the top medical body added that more detailed and in-depth research must be done on the limitations, as the study is done merely on 18 participants.