Over 53.24 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States: Centre

The total consumption of COVID-19 vaccines in India, including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses

More than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories so far and a further 72,40,250 doses are on their way, the Union Health Ministry said today.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.

Over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, Union Territories and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)