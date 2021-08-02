Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Recorded 41,831 New Cases, 541 Deaths On Sunday

COVID-19 Live Updates: The active cases climbed to 4,10,952 on Sunday.

India recorded 41,831 lakh fresh cases and 541 deaths on Sunday. While 4.24 lakh people have so far died of Covid in the country, the total caseload stands at 3.16 crore. The cumulative number of vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore, the Union health ministry said.

The active cases climbed to 4,10,952 on Sunday and comprised 1.3 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here are the LIVE updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases: