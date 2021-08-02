40,134 Fresh Coronavirus Cases In India, 4% Lower Than Yesterday

India has recorded 40,134 fresh COVID-19 cases - 4 per cent lower than yesterday - and 422 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 4.24 lakh people have died of Covid in the country while the total caseload stands at 3.16 crore.

The country's test positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - stands at 2.81 per cent, much below the worrying mark of 5 per cent.

Five months after the last wave started, daily infections in India have plateaued at around the 40,000 daily mark. For the past five days, roughly half the new cases are coming from Kerala.

Kerala, which has now become the Number 1 hotspot, reported 20,728 Covid cases in a day and 80 deaths over the same period.

India is likely to see a rise in Covid-19 infections building into a new -- though smaller -- virus wave that may peak in October, according to a mathematical model by researchers who accurately predicted the tapering of a brutal surge of cases earlier this year.

The Tamil Nadu government has mandated a negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate of two Covid doses from August 5 for people visiting state from Kerala. Tamil Nadu reported 1,990 fresh Covid cases today and 26 deaths.