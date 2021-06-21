Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Eases Curbs From Today; Bars To Open, Restaurants Can Stay Open Longer

Coronavirus cases: Cumulative cases tally, as of yesterday, stands at 2,98,81,965 (File).

The Delhi government has allowed bars to open from today as part of relaxations of COVID-19 restrictions in the national capital. It has also extended the timing for restaurants by two hours (restaurants can now stay open from 8 am till 10 pm). Public parks, gardens, golf clubs and outdoor yoga activities have also been allowed.

With 58,419 new cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday, the daily infections in India dipped to below 60,000 after 81 days. The cumulative tally, as of yesterday, stands at 2,98,81,965. The death count has climbed to 3,86,713, with 1,576 fatalities reported on Sunday, the lowest in 63 days. India has 7,29,243 active cases, as of Sunday, according to the Union health ministry, while the number recoveries has increased to 2,87,66,009.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: