Bollywood Music Producer's Firm Goes To Cops Over 'Fake Vaccine Camp'

The accused had charged Rs 1,200 for each dose of the vaccine (Representational)

A leading music record label and film production firm approached the Khar police in suburban Mumbai today claiming that 206 of its employees and their families were duped by the same set of people who had allegedly conducted a fake Covid vaccination camp at a housing complex in suburban Kandivali and at an entertainment firm's office in Versova, an official said.

Officials and employees of Tips Industries Limited said the accused had organised a camp on June 3 in Bandra's Linking Road area and collected over Rs 2.84 lakh from the firm, charging Rs 1,200 for each vaccine dose, a Khar police station official said.

"Sanjay Gupta and Rajesh Pandey are the main accused in this case related to Tips, while four others remain unidentified. They have been charged with cheating and forgery," the official said.

Gupta and Pandey as well as others are accused of conducting fake vaccination camps in at least nine places, including in Versova on May 29 and in Kandivali on May 30, the police have said.

In all the three instances, beneficiaries approached the police after noticing discrepancies in vaccination certificates, lack of confirmation from the Centre's CoWin portal as well as absence of any kind of post-jab symptoms, the police had said.