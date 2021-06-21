'Well Done India': PM Modi On Record Number Of Covid Vaccinations Today

PM Modi said the record-breaking vaccination numbers are "gladdening" (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reiterated that "the vaccine remains our strongest weapon" in the fight against coronavirus as India administered over 75 lakh vaccine doses on Day One of the Centre's new vaccine regime.

"Today's record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted, adding, "Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"

The last time India's single-day vaccine coverage hit a record high was on April 2 when 42,65,157 doses were administered.

The Centre today started providing free vaccines to all above the age of 18 and took back control of vaccination from the states, reversing a policy change that was enforced just about a month ago.

"Central Government is beginning the 'Free Vaccination For All campaign' for every Indian from today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India's vaccination drive shall be the poor, the middle class and the youth of the country. All of us should pledge to get ourselves vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19," PM Modi had tweeted earlier today.

The Centre also started the process of buying 75 per cent of the vaccines produced by companies, including 25 per cent assigned to states. Private hospitals will continue to buy the remaining 25 per cent and inoculate those willing to pay for their jabs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced earlier this month.

Several states have been posting record number of inoculations with Andhra Pradesh vaccinating over 1.3 million people Sunday.

Karnataka is aiming to inoculate each eligible citizen by the end of the year, in a boost to its vaccination drive, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said today, reported news agency ANI.

The state has administered 1.86 crore vaccine doses so far in 13,000 vaccination centres, he said.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 28 crore on Sunday with 28,00,36,898 doses being administered through 38,24,408 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 AM by the health ministry this morning.