Delhi Reports 89 New Covid Cases, Fewest Since April Last Year

Delhi's daily Covid case count dropped below the 100-mark today, with the national capital clocking 89 cases and 11 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The positivity rate, too, touched a low of 0.16 per cent. As many as 57,128 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far is 2,08,31,799.

The number of active cases in the national capital currently stands at 1,996 and the recovery rate is 98.12 per cent.

The 11 deaths reported over the past 24 hours has taken the total Covid death count in Delhi to 24,925.