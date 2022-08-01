Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 19,673 New Covid Cases, 45 Deaths In 24 Hours

New Delhi:
India reported a total of 19,673 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,40,19,811.
The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,43,676, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
According to government data, India also reported 45 Covid-related fatalities on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,357.
The active cases comprise 1.6 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.5 per cent, the ministry said
Here are the Live Updates on Covid cases in India:
West Bengal Reports 1,011 New Covid Cases
West Bengal's Covid tally rose to 20,93,891 on Sunday as 1,011 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.
Seven more patients died due to the infection, pushing the total count to 21,366.
The number of active cases dipped to 15,314 from 16,699 on the previous day as 2,389 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,57,211.