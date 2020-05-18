Big Jam At Delhi-Noida Border On Day 1 Of Lockdown 4 As Curbs Ease

Heavy traffic at DND as hundreds of cars moving at snail's pace were seen.

Long queues of vehicles were seen at Delhi-Noida border on Monday morning after the government extended the nationwide lockdown - imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus - for the fourth time for two more weeks till May 31.

Hundreds of cars moving at snail's pace were seen on the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) way as the police deployed at the border checked the passes of the people travelling.

The Delhi traffic police advised people to avoid crossing border from Kalindi Kundi barrage flyover and the DND without an e-pass as the Uttar Pradesh police is only allowing vehicles with movement pass issued by the Noida district magistrate.

Traffic Alert



As U.P. police is allowing entry to NOIDA only for vehicle heaving movement pass issued by D.M. NOIDA. People travelling from Delhi to Noida using Kalindi Kunj barrage flyover and DND flyover may plan their trip accordingly. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) May 18, 2020

Shops, markets and offices are allowed to be opened during the fourth phase of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, announced the Centre on Sunday evening while stipulating that states could impose additional restrictions if deemed necessary.

The relaxations in lockdown guidelines are not valid in the containment areas in red or orange zones where only essential activities and services and sale of essential goods will be allowed.

While easing up the lockdown curbs, the government gave states the power to decide to colour-code the zones according to the incidence of coronavirus, thereby taking a final decision on what activities are allowed in any particular area.

Earlier on Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi - entirely in the red zone - said that centre's latest guidelines for the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown are largely in line with the proposal sent by his government.

The country's lockdown, introduced on March 25 and extended several times, had been due to expire at midnight on Sunday.