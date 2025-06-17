Waterlogging, Traffic Jams, Flight Diversions As Heavy Rain Hits Delhi

Delhi witnessed pre-monsoon showers on Tuesday, which brought much-needed relief from the sweltering heat but also caused problems of waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas.

As many as 12 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport between 3 pm and 4 pm due to adverse weather conditions, an official said.

The downpour led to knee-deep waterlogging in several areas like the underpass near Delhi Cantonment, Zakhira Underpass, Pul Prahladpurr, ITO, and Delhi Najafgarh Road and Delhi Rohtak Road, affecting vehicular movement.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Delhi and neighbouring regions, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by hail, moderate to heavy rainfall, and gusty winds with speeds reaching 50-70 kmph at isolated places.

According to IMD data, the rainfall recorded at various weather stations included 10 mm at Safdarjung, 5 mm at Lodhi Road, 41 mm at Pusa, 15 mm at Narayana, and 23 mm at Ayanagar.

At the Palam and Safdarjung stations, winds with speeds of 35-40kmph were observed from 2.30 pm to 3 pm and recently at 6.30 pm.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 36.2 degrees Celsius, which was 3.8 notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees above normal. The relative humidity was 61 per cent at 5.30 pm.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert, predicting thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and thundersqualls with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, particularly during the night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The IMD also issued a moderate thunderstorm warning, highlighting potential impacts and precautionary measures. It cautioned that intense lightning could pose a threat to life, especially in open areas. Disruptions to traffic and delays in flight and train services are also likely. The advisory noted risks to livestock and people working outdoors.

Residents have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel. The IMD recommended unplugging electrical appliances during storms to avoid damage from lightning. People were also warned against taking shelter under trees or metal structures and using mobile phones in open areas during lightning activity. Farmers and outdoor workers have been advised to halt work and seek safe shelter immediately.

The weather office has urged the public to stay updated through its official website and verified media sources.

Delhi remains under a yellow alert until Thursday, with the forecast indicating light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds through the period.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category on Tuesday. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 104 at 4 pm.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

