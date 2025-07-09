Chhattarpur Sees 3-Hour Jams As Rain Throws Life Out Of Gear In Delhi

Massive traffic jams, some spanning over three hours, were reported from parts of Delhi as monsoon showers hit the city on Wednesday, bringing much-needed relief from the humidity, but also triggering waterlogging.

Chhattarpur, a locality in South Delhi, reported a traffic jam that spanned over three hours.

Between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm, the Najafgarh weather station recorded 60 mm of rainfall, followed by Aya Nagar (50.5 mm), Pragati Maidan (37 mm), North Campus (22 mm), Pusa (30 mm), Palam (14.4 mm), IGNOU (11.5 mm), Janakpuri (4 mm), Naraina (6.5 mm) and Lodhi Road (1.5 mm).

Weather office India Meteorological Department or IMD has issued a "red" alert for Delhi, which indicates the need to stay vigilant and take action.

Earlier in the day, there was no alert for the city but by afternoon, an "orange" alert was issued. In the latest weather update, the alert was further escalated to "red".

In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video in which he claimed that waterlogging has occurred at Shalimar Bagh.

"See the condition of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's own assembly, Shalimar Bagh," the AAP leader posted on X.

In another post on X, the AAP leader shared footage where he claimed that waterlogging has occurred in Delhi's Patparganj area.

Waterlogging and traffic disruptions were reported from several parts of the city, including Nehru Place, Aurobindo Marg, Kailash Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Siri Fort Road, the Chirag Delhi flyover, Outer Ring Road, G K Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, M B Road, M G Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk and National Highway 8.