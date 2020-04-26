15 More CRPF Personnel Test Positive For Coronavirus In Delhi

The officials have been shifted to a hospital in Delhi's Mandawali for treatment. (Representational)

Fifteen Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in Delhi tested positive for the coronavirus today, taking the total number of cases in the CRPF to 24 in the city. Earlier, one CRPF official in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, had also tested positive for the virus.

The 15 news cases include one assistant sub-inspector and four head constables from the same battalion whose nine personnel had contracted COVID-19 on Friday.

The force had undergone tests when "contact tracing" was done after a head constable working as a nursing assistant was declared coronavirus positive a few days back.

The personnel have been shifted to a hospital in Delhi's Mandawali for treatment.

India has recorded 1,990 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours - its biggest single-day spike so far - taking the total to 26,496, including 824 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said this morning.

The government, however, has said that the recovery rate, indicating the number of people who have successfully fought off the illness, has improved over the last 10 days.