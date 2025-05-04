"I Must Get Justice": CRPF Man Sacked Over Pak Wife Has An Appeal For PM

A day after the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sacked him for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman and sheltering her in India beyond her visa's validity, Munir Ahmed has stressed that he was wronged and sought justice from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Ahmed said the dismissal letter said he did not inform the authorities about his wife's overstay in India after her visa expired. "I informed, I have proof. I followed proper channels and attached documents," he said.

Munir Ahmed and Menal Khan, a Pakistani national, married on a video call on May 24 last year. Munir says he informed CRPF authorities about the wedding in October. This February, Menal Khan came to India through the Wagah-Attari border and started living with Munir Ahmed. Her 15-day visa expired in March and Munir then applied for a long-term visa. A month later, New Delhi cracked down on Pakistani nationals in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocents dead. Menal Khan was about to be deported, but got last-minute relief from Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Munir said he was on leave after his wife arrived in February. "I rejoined duty on March 23. I informed them of everything. I gave them a copy of her visa and told them about the Long Term Visa application. Then suddenly, I was transferred (to Bhopal). I was supposed to complete my posting in Jammu and Kashmir in 2027. Whenever you are transferred to another battalion, you get 15 days of joining time. I didn't get that. I was not given a train ticket either. I joined 41 Battalion and an interview was held. I told them everything about my marriage. I also wrote to the Director General about my transfer. That application is under process," he said.

Munir said he was shocked by his dismissal from service. "I want to appeal to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Home Minister (Amit Shah) that as a jawan, I must get justice. I married in 2024 and I have been informing the department since 2022. Tell me, where is the illegality?" he asked.

CRPF officials have said Munir Ahmed has been dismissed because his actions are detrimental to national security. According to reports, he was dismissed under rules that do not require conducting an inquiry.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa. His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General M Dhinakaran said.