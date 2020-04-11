Clicking Selfies, Photos While Distributing Food Amid Lockdown Banned In Ajmer

Ajmer banned selfies and photography during the distribution of food. (Representational)

Ajmer District Collector on Friday issued an order banning selfies and photography during the distribution of food items amid Coronavirus lockdown.

"In order to ensure that the norm of social distancing is adhered to, clicking of selfies and photographs while distributing food items to the people is to be banned in the Ajmer district," said the order issued by the district collector.

"Any violation of social distancing norms may result in action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the order said.

Rajasthan has so far registered 463 positive COVID-19 cases.