Patient Who Took COVID-19 Test Allegedly Left On Road By Ambulance In UP

A tuberculosis patient who undertook coronavirus test was allegedly left on road. (Representational)

A tuberculosis patient who undertook coronavirus test was allegedly left on road after getting discharged from a hospital in Greater Noida, prompting an inquiry into the incident, officials said.

The man was admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on April 20 over suspected COVID-19 infection, but his test results came negative, according to officials.

He was discharged from the hospital on Thursday and the ambulance that was to take him home allegedly dropped him along a road in Dadri, they said.

"As soon as the information was received, officials of the local health department (CHC, Dadri) and police reached the spot and admitted him back to GIMS through 102 ambulance," Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer DK Ohri said.

"We are trying to ascertain the details of the ambulance responsible for the insensitive action," he said in a statement.

Mr Ohri said an inquiry has been initiated into the incident and strict action will be ensured.

"District Magistrate Suhas L Y has ordered an inquiry by ADM (LA) and directed that strict action be taken against the ambulance and other personnel responsible for such irresponsible action," Mr Ohri said further.