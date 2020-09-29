Considerable Population Susceptible To Covid, Shows Sero Survey: Centre

One in 15 individuals above the age of 10 were estimated to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus by the end of August, with people in urban slums at greatest risk of contracting or further spreading the virus (followed by non-slum areas in urban centres and then rural areas), the results of the second national sero-survey, conducted by top medical body ICMR, have revealed.

The second sero-survey was conducted in the same 700 villages and (urban) wards from 70 districts across 21 states that were covered in the first. The survey was held between August 17 and September 22.

The results, presented by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday afternoon, also highlighted a lower infection-to-case ratio in August compare to May - a reflection, the ministry said, of a substantial increase in testing and detection across the country.

The sero-survey also highlighted the necessity of assiduously practicing "non-pharmacological interventions" - social distancing, proper cough etiquette and the use of face masks and hand sanitisers - to ensure limited spread of the virus.

Elderly people, individuals with co-morbidities, children and pregnant women remain susceptible to infection and still need to be protected, the government stressed.

The government also warned people that with the holiday season around the corner and the number of festivals that will be celebrated, mass gatherings needed to be strictly avoided. State governments, the centre said, must come up with "inventive containment strategies" for this.