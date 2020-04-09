'Thank PM Modi, People Of India': Brazil President After Export Of Key Drug

Coronavirus Hydroxychloroquine: Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of raw materials to continue production of hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malarial drug believed effective in the treatment of the novel coronavirus. In his address to the nation on Wednesday Mr Bolsonaro said he thanked the Prime Modi and the people of India for "timely help to the people of Brazil".

"We have more good news. As an outcome of my direct conversation with Prime Minister of India, we will receive, by Saturday, raw materials to continue production of hydroxychloroquine so we can treat patients of COVID-19 as well as of lupus, malaria, and arthritis. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India for such timely help to the people of Brazil," Mr Bolsonaro said.

Mr Bolsonaro has been criticised by some for downplaying the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak and has sometimes referred to the virus as a "little flu".

Over 30 countries, led by the United States, have urged India to release supplies of hydroxychloroquine, a drug identified by the US's Food and Drug Administration as a treatment odrption against the COVID-19 virus.

Earlier this week President Bolsonaro wrote to Prime Minister Modi referencing Hindu epic Ramayana while making his request. "Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana..." Mr Bolsonaro's letter said.

Mr Bolsonaro, who was the chief guest for India's 70th Republic Day celebrations in January, spoke to PM Modi last week to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic. The PM assured all possible support to Mr Bolsonaro and the people of Brazil.

India manufactures around 70 per cent (approximately 20 crore tablets of 200 mg each) of the world's supply and, on March 25, banned export until domestic reserves are considered sufficient.

The ban was lifted, for the United States only, on Tuesday after President Donald Trump warned of "retaliation" if India did not allow sale of the drug. The government subsequently said it would allow the export "in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic".

Mr Trump responded Wednesday: "Thank you India and the Indian people... Will not be forgotten".

The United States is now the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly four lakh active cases and nearly 15,000 deaths. Brazil has over 15,000 confirmed cases and has reported 127 deaths linked to the virus. The number of active novel coronavirus cases in India has crossed 5,000, with at least 166 deaths reported.

The novel coronavirus, so named because it has not been previously identified in humans, originated in China's Wuhan district in December last year and has infected nearly 1.5 million people worldwide. Nearly 90,000 deaths have been reported.

World 14,84,993 Cases 10,66,534 Active 3,29,909 Recovered 88,550 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 14,84,993 and 88,550 have died; 10,66,534 are active cases and 3,29,909 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 9:06 am.

India 5,734 540 Cases 5,095 452 Active 473 71 Recovered 166 17 Deaths In India, there are 5,734 confirmed cases including 166 deaths. The number of active cases is 5,095 and 473 have recovered as on April 9, 2020 at 8:00 am. State & District Details State Cases Active Recovered Deaths Maharashtra District Cases Mumbai 378 Pune 97 Mumbai Suburban 65 Thane 29 Sangli 24 Ahmednagar 17 Nagpur 16 Palghar 6 Aurangabad 6 Raigad 6 Latur 5 Yavatmal 4 Satara 4 Buldhana 4 Osmanabad 4 Ratnagiri 2 Washim 1 Sindhudurg 1 Nashik 1 Amravati 1 Kolhapur 1 Jalgaon 1 Hingoli 1 Gondia 1 Details Awaited* 460 1135 117 946 71 117 38 72 8 Tamil Nadu District Cases Chennai 114 Coimbatore 58 Dindigul 44 Tirunelveli 38 Erode 32 Tiruchirappalli 30 Namakkal 27 Ranipet 24 Karur 23 Theni 22 Madurai 19 Chengalpattu 19 Villupuram 16 Tiruppur 14 Cuddalore 13 Thiruvallur 12 Thiruvarur 12 Nagapattinam 11 Salem 11 Virudhunagar 11 Thoothukudi 10 Tiruvannamalai 9 Thanjavur 8 Kanchipuram 7 Vellore 6 Kanniyakumari 6 Sivaganga 5 The Nilgiris 4 Tirupattur 4 Ramanathapuram 2 Kallakurichi 2 Ariyalur 1 Details Awaited* 124 738 48 709 45 21 2 8 1 Delhi District Cases South 149 Central 96 North 58 New Delhi 52 Shahdara 46 South West 20 East 14 West 14 South East 13 North East 11 North West 9 Details Awaited* 187 669 93 639 93 21 9 Telangana District Cases Hyderabad 149 Nizamabad 25 Medchal Malkajgiri 16 Warangal Urban 14 Ranga Reddy 11 Jogulamba Gadwal 10 Nalgonda 9 Kamareddy 8 Mahabubnagar 8 Suryapet 8 Karimnagar 7 Adilabad 7 Bhadradri Kothagudem 4 Vikarabad 4 Jagitial 4 Nirmal 4 Sangareddy 3 Peddapalli 2 Medak 2 Nagarkurnool 2 Mulugu 1 Jangoan 1 Mahabubabad 1 Jayashankar Bhupalapally 1 Details Awaited* 126 427 385 35 7 Rajasthan District Cases Jaipur 67 Jodhpur 29 Bhilwara 23 Jhunjhunu 18 Tonk 11 Churu 7 Ajmer 5 Bikaner 5 Dausa 5 Dungarpur 5 Bharatpur 4 Alwar 3 Pali 2 Pratapgarh 2 Jaisalmer 2 Nagaur 2 Kota 1 Sikar 1 Dholpur 1 Udaipur 1 Banswara 1 Details Awaited* 186 381 53 357 53 21 3 Uttar Pradesh District Cases Gautam Buddha Nagar 28 Agra 13 Meerut 12 Lucknow 7 Ghaziabad 6 Ghazipur 3 Varanasi 3 Baghpat 2 Moradabad 2 Bareilly 1 Jaunpur 1 Kanpur Nagar 1 Kheri 1 Pilibhit 1 Shamli 1 Details Awaited* 279 361 18 330 16 27 1 4 1 Andhra Pradesh District Cases Kurnool 40 Spsr Nellore 15 Krishna 11 Visakhapatnam 11 Guntur 10 Y.s.r. Kadapa 7 Chittoor 6 Anantapur 3 Prakasam 3 East Godavari 2 West Godavari 2 Details Awaited* 238 348 43 338 42 6 1 4 Kerala District Cases Kasaragod 139 Kannur 47 Ernakulam 22 Thiruvananthapuram 15 Pathanamthitta 14 Malappuram 11 Thrissur 10 Idukki 8 Kozhikode 7 Palakkad 6 Kollam 5 Kottayam 3 Wayanad 3 Alappuzha 2 Details Awaited* 53 345 9 260 83 13 2 Madhya Pradesh District Cases Indore 101 Bhopal 42 Morena 12 Jabalpur 7 Ujjain 7 Barwani 3 Khargone 3 Chhindwara 2 Gwalior 2 Shivpuri 2 Vidisha 1 Details Awaited* 47 229 216 0 13 Karnataka District Cases Bengaluru Urban 55 Mysuru 34 Chikballapur 10 Bidar 10 Uttar Kannad 10 Belagavi 7 Dakshin Kannad 7 Ballari 6 Udupi 4 Bengaluru Rural 4 Kalaburagi 4 Bagalkot 3 Davangere 2 Dharwad 1 Tumakuru 1 Kodagu 1 Chitradurga 1 Details Awaited* 21 181 6 148 2 28 3 5 1 Gujarat District Cases Ahmadabad 66 Surat 16 Bhavnagar 12 Gandhinagar 12 Vadodara 12 Rajkot 9 Porbandar 3 Patan 2 Mahesana 2 Kachchh 2 Gir Somnath 2 Panch Mahals 1 Jamnagar 1 Chhotaudepur 1 Morbi 1 Botad 1 Details Awaited* 36 179 14 138 11 25 16 3 Jammu And Kashmir District Cases Srinagar 21 Bandipora 11 Badgam 7 Udhampur 4 Jammu 3 Rajauri 3 Baramulla 2 Pulwama 2 Shopian 2 Details Awaited* 103 158 42 150 40 4 4 2 Haryana District Cases Gurugram 31 Faridabad 14 Palwal 13 Nuh 8 Ambala 4 Panipat 4 Sirsa 3 Bhiwani 2 Panchkula 2 Hisar 1 Kaithal 1 Karnal 1 Rohtak 1 Sonipat 1 Details Awaited* 61 147 116 28 3 West Bengal District Cases Kolkata 31 Howrah 10 Medinipur East 7 Nadia 5 Kalimpong 5 Hooghly 4 Jalpaiguri 4 24 Paraganas North 3 24 Paraganas South 3 Purba Bardhaman 3 Paschim Bardhaman 2 Darjeeling 1 Medinipur West 1 Details Awaited* 24 103 4 82 1 16 3 5 Punjab District Cases S.a.s Nagar 24 Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar 18 Amritsar 10 Hoshiarpur 6 Jalandhar 6 Ludhiana 5 Mansa 5 Ropar 3 Fatehgarh Sahib 2 Pathankot 2 Sas Mohali 1 Moga 1 Barnala 1 Patiala 1 Faridkot 1 Kapurthala 1 Details Awaited* 14 101 10 89 9 4 8 1 Odisha District Cases Khordha 27 Bhadrak 3 Cuttack 2 Kalahandi 1 Kendrapara 1 Puri 1 Details Awaited* 7 42 39 2 1 Bihar District Cases Patna 5 Munger 4 Saharsa 2 Begusarai 1 Lakhisarai 1 Nalanda 1 Siwan 1 Details Awaited* 23 38 37 0 1 Uttarakhand District Cases Dehradun 13 Udam Singh Nagar 4 Nainital 3 Almora 1 Pauri Garhwal 1 Details Awaited* 11 33 2 28 2 5 0 Assam District Cases Golaghat 9 Goalpara 3 Marigaon 3 Karimganj 1 Nalbari 1 Details Awaited* 11 28 1 28 1 0 0 Chandigarh District Cases Chandigarh 18 18 11 7 0 Himachal Pradesh District Cases Kangra 3 Details Awaited* 15 18 15 2 1 Ladakh District Cases Leh Ladakh 11 Kargil 2 Details Awaited* 1 14 4 10 0 Andaman And Nicobar Islands District Cases North And Middle Andaman 7 South Andamans 3 Details Awaited* 1 11 1 11 1 0 0 Chhattisgarh District Cases Raipur 4 Bilaspur 1 Durg 1 Rajnandgaon 1 Details Awaited* 3 10 1 9 0 Goa District Cases North Goa 4 South Goa 1 Details Awaited* 2 7 7 0 0 Puducherry District Cases Mahe 1 Details Awaited* 4 5 4 1 0 Jharkhand District Cases Details Awaited* 4 4 4 0 0 Manipur District Cases Imphal West 1 Thoubal 1 Details Awaited* -1 1 0 1 1 0 Mizoram District Cases Aizawl 1 1 1 0 0 Tripura District Cases Gomati 1 1 1 0 0 Arunachal Pradesh District Cases Details Awaited* 1 1 1 0 0 Show more Show less Coronavirus Outbreak: Full CoverageCases in IndiaHelplinesFAQs

With input from Reuters