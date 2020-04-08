Coronavirus: Brazil President Referenced Ramayana While Urging Release Of Drugs

COVID-19 Cases: PM Modi and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro spoke on the phone last Saturday.

Brazil, the latest country to urge India to open the export of a key drug that is being tested as a cure for coronavirus, has referred to Hindu epic Ramayana while making its request.

Over 30 countries, led by the US, have been urging India to release anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine in the fight against coronavirus or COVID-19.

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrote," Just as Lord Hanuman brought the holy medicine from the Himalayas to save the life of Lord Rama's brother Lakshmana, and Jesus healed those who were sick and restored the sight to Bartimeu, India and Brazil will overcome this global crisis by joining forces and sharing blessings for the sake of all peoples."

Amid rising pressure for the export hydroxychloroquine and hours after US President Donald Trump's threat of "retaliation" if India doesn't lift the ban on the export of the drug, the government on Tuesday said it will allow limited exports of the key drug to "nations that have been badly affected" by the pandemic.

Mr Bolsonaro was the chief guest for India's 70th Republic Day celebrations in January.

PM Modi and Mr Bolsonaro had spoken on the phone last Saturday. The two leaders discussed the situation across the globe in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro about how India and Brazil can join forces against the #COVID19 pandemic," PM Modi had tweeted.

The Prime Minister assured all possible support to the Brazilian President and agreed that officials from both the countries would remain in regular touch with respect to the COVID-19 situation and its emerging challenges.

While India has recorded over 5,000 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths, Brazil has over 14,000 cases and 127 deaths.

