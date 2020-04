Coronavirus Live Updates: States, Ministers Suggest Nationwide Lockdown Extension Over Pandemic

Coronavirus: India has seen a dramatic surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last few days.

India has seen a dramatic surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the last few days. Over the last 24 hours, the country registered 508 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 4,789. The number of deaths rose to 124, showed health ministry data. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, whose state has been hit by a rash of cases tied to a Muslim religious gathering in Delhi last month, said the country could take the hit to the economy and that it was more important to save lives. The three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Mach 24, is expected to end on April 14. But with the number of coronavirus cases showing a steady rise, several states, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, has indicated that they would prefer an extension. While government sources said it is considering the states' proposal, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar yesterday said a decision would be taken "in the national interest" at the right time.

World 13,81,397 Cases 10,10,113 Active 2,93,002 Recovered 78,282 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 184 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 13,81,397 and 78,282 have died; 10,10,113 are active cases and 2,93,002 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 10:47 pm.

India 4,789 508 Cases 4,312 461 Active 353 34 Recovered 124 13 Deaths In India, there are 4,789 confirmed cases including 124 deaths. The number of active cases is 4,312 and 353 have recovered as on April 7, 2020 at 6:00 pm. Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus Pandemic:

Apr 08, 2020 08:11 (IST) Coronavirus in India: Water in Yamuna river looks cleaner amid Coronavirus lockdown



Watch: Water in Yamuna river looks cleaner as industrial units remain shut amid Coronavirus lockdown.

Apr 08, 2020 07:57 (IST) COVID-19: 2,000 people died in US in last 24 hours



Nearly 2,000 people infected with COVID-19 have died in US in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Apr 08, 2020 07:49 (IST) List of areas declared as containment zones of COVID-19



Faridabad district administration, Haryana: 13 areas have been declared as containment zones for all the purposes and objectives as prescribed in the protocol of COVID-19, to prevent its spread in the adjoining areas:

Apr 08, 2020 07:44 (IST) Coronavirus cases in India: Gujarat Police spreading awareness about Coronavirus



Gujarat Police spreading awareness about Coronavirus among the people in Surat, by displaying posters.