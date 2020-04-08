Coronavirus - India Sees Biggest Jump In COVID-19 Deaths, Cases In 24 Hours: 10 Points

Several states, including BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, have indicated that they would prefer an extension. Telangana, which also suggested an extension of lockdown, quoted a survey by Boston Consulting Group, which advised lockdown till June 3. According to it, the coronavirus cases in the country will peak by June 1, state minister KT Rama Rao told NDTV on Tuesday.

Assam and Chhattisgarh too have said they would like to keep the state borders closed or allow only restricted entry while they dealt with the infections.

Schools and colleges are unlikely to open next week. A Group of Ministers that met Tuesday recommended that all educational institutions stay closed for another four weeks. It also suggested continuing the ban on religious gathering and meetings.

States that have the most coronavirus cases are Maharashtra (1018), Tamil nadu (690), Delhi (576), Telangana (364) and Kerala (336).

More than one-third of the total number of coronavirus cases in India is linked to a religious gathering in Delhi last month, which has been identified as a hotspot for the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Amid rising pressure over the export of the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which is being tested as a coronavirus cure, the government on Tuesday said it will allow limited exports of the key drug to "nations that have been badly affected" by the pandemic.

US President Donald Trump had made stunning comments about "retaliation" if India declined to export hydroxychloroquine. India, which supplies more than a quarter of the world's generic drugs, had last month restricted exports of 26 pharmaceutical ingredients and the medicines made from them to ensure enough domestic stocks amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Globally, over 82,000 people have died of coronavirus, with over 14.3 lakh people infected.

In the US, nearly 2,000 people infected with coronavirus have died in the last 24 hours, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.