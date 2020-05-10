Himachal To Fund Treatment Of 2-Year-Old Heart Patient Who Has COVID-19

The girl tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. (Representational)

The Himachal Pradesh government will bear the cost of the treatment of a two-year-old coronavirus positive girl from Chamba who has been diagnosed with a hole in the heart, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said today.

The chief minister said her heart-related ailment can only be treated with a major surgery and keeping in view the economic condition of her family, the Himachal government has decided to bear the cost of her treatment within or outside the state.

An official said the girl's mother has been allowed to accompany her to a Kangra hospital for coronavirus treatment.

The girl was admitted to Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College after she tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, Chamba Deputy Commissioner Vivek Bhatia said.

The girl had contracted the disease from her father, who tested positive for it on Wednesday.

He had been to Solan's Baddi and samples of his contacts, except that of his daughter, tested negative for the infection on Friday.