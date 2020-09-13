'Look For Early Signs': New Protocols For Patients Recovering From Covid

India has recorded over 77,000 deaths linked to coronavirus so far.

Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases across India, the government today released a set of fresh protocols for patients recovering from the highly contagious disease. After acute COVID-19 illness, the patients who have recovered may continue to report symptoms such as fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat and difficulty in breathing, the Union Health Ministry said.

The recovery period is likely to be longer for patients who suffered from severe Covid symptoms and those with any pre-existing health conditions. In a set of fresh guidelines, the Health Ministry has recommended physical exercise and taking prescribed immunity boosting medicines after recovery. "One should constantly monitor their health and look for early signs like a drop in oxygen level or unexplained chest pain," according to the new guidelines.

"Continue COVID appropriate behaviour (use of mask, hand and respiratory hygiene, physical distancing). Drink adequate amount of warm water," the Health Ministry has said.

"Look for early warning signs like high grade fever, breathlessness,

unexplained chest pain, new onset of confusion, focal weakness," it has underlined.

The Health Ministry has also asked the recovered patients to "share their positive experiences with their friends and relatives using social media, community leaders, opinion leaders, religious leaders for creating awareness, dispelling myths and stigma".

"Take support of community based self-help groups, civil society

organizations, and qualified professionals for recovery and rehabilitation process (medical, social, occupational, livelihood)," it said.

The patients, who had undergone home isolation, "if they complain of

persisting symptoms, will visit the nearest health facility", the government has stressed. "Severe cases requiring critical care support will require more stringent follow up," it highlighted.

India recorded its biggest single-day surge in COVID-19 cases with 97,570 new patients on Saturday, taking the tally to 46,59,984. The country is the second worst-hit in the world by the pandemic.