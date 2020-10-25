Delhi Records 4,000 Covid Cases For Second Day Amid Nationwide Decline

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,840 from 2,777 on Friday.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 4,116 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in 35 days, while the death count from the disease mounted to 6,225, according to a Delhi government bulletin.

This is the second consecutive day when over 4,000 cases were recorded in the city. On Friday, 4,086 cases were recorded.

With the 4,116 fresh infections, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has climbed to 3,52,520, the bulletin said.

These fresh cases were detected during the testing of 55,461 samples conducted the previous day, it said.

Thirty-six more fatalities were recorded in the city, taking the death count to 6,225, the bulletin said.

The tally of active cases rose to 26,467 from 26,001 the previous day.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 2,840 from 2,777 on Friday.

The positivity rate in Delhi stood at 7.42 per cent while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.77 per cent.

According to the bulletin, out of the total 15,737 beds in COVID hospitals, 10,414 are vacant.

It said 607 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned to the country under the Vande Bharat Mission and via air bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count crossing the 60,000-mark several times.

As on Saturday, the number of tests done per million population was over 2.27 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 43 lakh.

The bulletin said 3,19,828 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation rose to 15,808 on Saturday from 15,483 the previous day.