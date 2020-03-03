Delhi 5-Star Restaurant Staff To Go On Quarantine After Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus: Hyatt Regency said it does not have any confirmed cases to report in its staff.

A five-star hotel in Delhi has asked its staff, who were present at one of its restaurants while an individual tested positive for coronavirus dined on February 28, to go on self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hyatt Regency said it has also enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols at the property as advised by the government.

"Government authorities recently confirmed that an individual who dined at La Piazza restaurant at Hyatt Regency Delhi on February 28, 2020, has been diagnosed with COVID-19," Hyatt Regency Delhi, Area VP and General Manager Julian Ayers said in a statement.

"All colleagues who were present at the restaurant on February 28, 2020, have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days. Hyatt Regency Delhi has also started to conduct daily temperature checks for all colleagues and contractors when they enter and exit the building," Mr Ayers said.

At this time, "we do not have any confirmed cases to report among our colleagues," he added.

He also said that as advised by the government authorities, the hotel has enacted elevated precautionary operational protocols, including deep-cleaning measures in the restaurant, colleague lockers and in all public areas, restaurants and meeting spaces across the hotel.

Hyatt Regency also said that it continues to closely monitor this ongoing situation, remains vigilant in monitoring for symptoms among colleagues, and is following guidelines and protocols recommended by international and local authorities, in an effort to ensure guests and colleagues remain in a healthy and safe environment.

"We are committed to caring for our guests and colleagues, as their safety and wellbeing remains a top priority," Mr Ayers said.

On Monday, the government reported two new cases of the novel coronavirus, including a Delhi man, assuring that it has stepped up its efforts to detect and check the infection which has killed more than 3,000 people globally.